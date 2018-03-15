Fortnite breaks record for most-viewed stream on Twitch

Twitch broke its record for most-viewed stream by a single player last night, when streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins brought former NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster, rapper Travis Scott, and Drake online to play Fortnite.

Fortnite has gained a lot of traction in the past couple of months, competing with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for a higher number of viewers on Twitch. Ninja usually pulls in 70,000 live viewers per stream, so the spike up to more than half a million is noteworthy.

As reported by The Verge, the stream was trending on Twitter and hit 630,000 concurrent viewers at its peak. The record was previously held by Dr. DisRespect, who held 388,000 viewers for a single-player stream.