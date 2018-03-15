Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 15, 2018
Video: How prototyping can help animators be more effective

March 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Console/PC, Art, Video

Prototyping is an essential part of the beginning stages of game development. With few art assets to work from initially, designers can't wait for final art before implementing gameplay ideas.

This prototyping phase is where animators can really shine, so how can prototyping make animators more effective? 

In this 2014 GDC session, Epic Games' Jay Hosfelt shares the tools and techniques for creating quick "gray box" animation assets for designers.

Along with breaking down what prototyping is, Hosfelt also discusses how the techniques allow for quick iteration cycles and allow animators to participate in the early prototyping process of game development.

Artists and animators interested in learning the techniques to create quick animation prototypes can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

