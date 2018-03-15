Video: How prototyping can help animators be more effective

Prototyping is an essential part of the beginning stages of game development. With few art assets to work from initially, designers can't wait for final art before implementing gameplay ideas.

This prototyping phase is where animators can really shine, so how can prototyping make animators more effective?

In this 2014 GDC session, Epic Games' Jay Hosfelt shares the tools and techniques for creating quick "gray box" animation assets for designers.

Along with breaking down what prototyping is, Hosfelt also discusses how the techniques allow for quick iteration cycles and allow animators to participate in the early prototyping process of game development.

Artists and animators interested in learning the techniques to create quick animation prototypes can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

