Omega Labyrinth Z banned in the UK for sexualization of minors

Japanese RPG Omega Labyrinth Z has been banned in the UK due to the danger presented by its "salacious nature" and sexually explicit content.

The Video Standards Council -- the UK's official ratings board -- has refused to issue the PS4 and PS Vita title with a certificate of classification, meaning it cannot be legally sold in the country.

The group has taken particular issue with the game's apparent sexualization of children, explaining "the majority of the characters are young girls," and noting that "one child is referred to as being a 'first year' student and is seen holding a teddy bear."

"There is a serious danger that impressionable people, i.e. children and young people viewing the game would conclude that the sexual activity represented normal sexual behavior," explained the VSC in a statement.

"There is a constant theme of sexual innuendo and activity throughout the game that suggests behavior likely to normalize sexual activity towards children. As a means of reward gained by successfully navigating the game, the player has the means to sexually stimulate the female characters by using either a hand held remote device or touch screen software."

Although VSC certificates only apply to physical retail releases, a digital release also appears to be out of the question, with publisher PQube reiterating the title "won't be released in the UK" after its appeal against the decision was rejected.

That means Omega Labyrinth Z is the first game to be banned in the UK since 2008, when Rockstar's polarizing survival horror effort Manhunt 2 was also refused a rating.

The controversial Japanese title is also being yanked from release slates in Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, though it's expected to release in other territories as planned.