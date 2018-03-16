Subway Surfers becomes first game to surpass 1B downloads on Google Play

Newsbrief: Popular endless runner Subway Surfers has become the first game to surpass 1 billion downloads on the Google Play store.

The evergreen mobile title, co-developed by Sybo Games and Kiloo, launched all the way back in 2012, but has managed to stay relevant in the years since.

Last year, the free-to-play effort broke its all-time annual download record by racking up more than 400 million "mostly organic" downloads across Google Play and iOS, becoming the most downloaded title of 2017 across the globe.