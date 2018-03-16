Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Ubisoft senior producer Nouredine Abboud at 3PM EDT

March 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
March 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

There's a lot of work that goes into putting a game at any size out the door, but when that game is an Ubisoft open-world extravaganza, there's an even larger set of tasks and consideration that have to be grappled with. At GDC 2018, Ubisoft senior producer Nouredine Abboud will be presenting a talk on this topic in the context of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a game that took 5 years and 7 Ubisoft studios to produce. 

Since we at Gamasutra are regularly bowled over by the size and scope of Ubisoft's larger titles, we invited Abboud onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EST today for a chat about his work as a producer on this project and others like it. If you've got questions about getting games out the door, you should join us in Twitch chat and ask your questions! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.16.18]
QA Tester - Temporary
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.15.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.15.18]
Product Manager
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One dev's quest to support every controller you can plug into a USB port
Reminder: Know and abide by your GDC Code of Conduct!
Omega Labyrinth Z banned in the UK for sexualization of minors
Blog: My first year as a full-time indie developer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image