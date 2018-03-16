UK-based Lockwood Publishing opens new studio in Newcastle

Newsbrief: Lockwood Publishing, the developer behind the long-running mobile game Avakin Life, has opened up its third studio in the UK.

Based out of Newcastle, the new branch is led by longtime developer Joe Stevens and has already employed six additional team members, including some former Ubisoft devs.

Lockwood Publishing’s flagship game, the iOS and Android title Avakin Life, first launched in 2013. By the developer’s count, the digital avatar-based social RPG has surpassed 3.5 million monthly active users at some point in the years since its initial launch.

According to Pocket Gamer, the new Newcastle studio looks to offer ongoing support to Avakin Life under Stevens’ leadership through the development of a “next generation avatar system” and continued improvements to the 3D mobile experience.