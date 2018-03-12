Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to work with a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create stunning VFX in Unity for both gameplay and UI events

Carry VFX work “cradle-to-grave”, from ideation, through creation, and into integration in engine

Iterate VFX based on Art Director and Game Designer feedback

Maintain rigorous performance standards for Mobile platforms

Maintain organized assets within project

Optimize assets for maximum performance and visual impact

Participates in the planning for project visual effects

Commit to work timelines and deliver on estimates

Education and Experience

3+ Years XP

Shipped Unity titles

Advanced understanding of Shader and their applications in rendering VFX

Advanced understanding of texture formats

Ability to script (C#)

Understanding of third-party VFX software and plugins

Familiarity with the limitations and rendering of Mobile platforms

Nice to Have

Excellent foundational art skills

Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles

Strong modeling and texturing skills

Strong leadership and mentoring abilities and interpersonal skills

Ability to find creative solutions for technically challenging tasks

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.