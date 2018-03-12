Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Framingham, Massachusetts
Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to work with a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Create stunning VFX in Unity for both gameplay and UI events
- Carry VFX work “cradle-to-grave”, from ideation, through creation, and into integration in engine
- Iterate VFX based on Art Director and Game Designer feedback
- Maintain rigorous performance standards for Mobile platforms
- Maintain organized assets within project
- Optimize assets for maximum performance and visual impact
- Participates in the planning for project visual effects
- Commit to work timelines and deliver on estimates
Education and Experience
- 3+ Years XP
- Shipped Unity titles
- Advanced understanding of Shader and their applications in rendering VFX
- Advanced understanding of texture formats
- Ability to script (C#)
- Understanding of third-party VFX software and plugins
- Familiarity with the limitations and rendering of Mobile platforms
Nice to Have
- Excellent foundational art skills
- Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles
- Strong modeling and texturing skills
- Strong leadership and mentoring abilities and interpersonal skills
- Ability to find creative solutions for technically challenging tasks
Interested? Apply now.
About the Gamasutra Job Board
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.