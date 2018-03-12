Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a VFX Artist

March 16, 2018
Smartphone/Tablet, Art

VFX Artist, Disruptor Beam

Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to work with a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Create stunning VFX in Unity for both gameplay and UI events
  • Carry VFX work “cradle-to-grave”, from ideation, through creation, and into integration in engine
  • Iterate VFX based on Art Director and Game Designer feedback
  • Maintain rigorous performance standards for Mobile platforms
  • Maintain organized assets within project
  • Optimize assets for maximum performance and visual impact
  • Participates in the planning for project visual effects
  • Commit to work timelines and deliver on estimates

Education and Experience

  • 3+ Years XP
  • Shipped Unity titles
  • Advanced understanding of Shader and their applications in rendering VFX
  • Advanced understanding of texture formats
  • Ability to script (C#)
  • Understanding of third-party VFX software and plugins
  • Familiarity with the limitations and rendering of Mobile platforms

Nice to Have

  • Excellent foundational art skills
  • Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles
  • Strong modeling and texturing skills
  • Strong leadership and mentoring abilities and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to find creative solutions for technically challenging tasks

Interested? Apply now.

