Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Established Japanese devs are making games under a new approach

Established Japanese devs are making games under a new approach

March 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Production

“I think the point is everybody getting professional and independent — everybody — so [there won’t be any more] managers. You [will] have to manage by yourself.”​

- Head of Q Entertainment Tetsuya Mizuguchi on the possibility of the game industry moving from full teams to freelance.

A profile published by Polygon earlier today examines how a growing number of established Japanese game developers have taken a different approach for creating new titles.

Founder of Q Entertainment (developer of Rez Infinite) Tetsuya Mizuguchi is one of many developers experimenting with this new approach.

Dubbed a "concept team", this model operates under a small, independent group in charge of generating the ideas and designs before moving on to partner with a studio to see the plans through. 

While outsourcing isn't a new concept, utilizing this type of small team to create games is what Mizuguchi did when developing Rez Infinite. Other big names in the Japanese game industry have also followed suit. 

Be sure to check out the entire piece over at Polygon, which goes into length about how other Japanese developers are using "concept teams" to develop their games. 

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.16.18]
QA Tester - Temporary
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.15.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.15.18]
Product Manager
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One dev's quest to support every controller you can plug into a USB port
Reminder: Know and abide by your GDC Code of Conduct!
Omega Labyrinth Z banned in the UK for sexualization of minors
Blog: My first year as a full-time indie developer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image