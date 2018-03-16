Video: How SimCity's sandbox was built

Sandbox games are a unique genre, where developers have the opportunity to create a system from which players can carve out their own goals and objectives to complete.

The fun is in discovering how the game environment works. So how can programmers make sure that they're building a good sandbox game?

In this 2013 GDC talk, Maxis' Dan Moskowitz explains the methodology for building sandbox games through providing specific examples from the 2013 edition of SimCity's simulation, player tools, and feedback mechanisms.

Moskowitz also goes into the advantages and drawbacks of this "discovery-based" methodology that he discusses, with some lessons including determining granularity, finding and re-using patterns that work, and exploring mechanics.

Programmers interested in learning how SimCity's sandbox was built can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

