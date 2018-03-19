Vive Pro to retail for $799, standard Vive gets $100 price drop

HTC's redesigned, high-resolution Vive Pro headset will retail for $799, and is available for pre-order right now.

The premium headset was unveiled back in January, and uses duel-OLED displays to deliver a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600, compared to the standard Vive's 2160 x 1200 offering.

It also features integrated high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier, and a redesigned head strap for greater comfort and usability.

The Vive Pro works with both SteamVR tracking 1.0 and 2.0, allowing existing Vive customers to use the headset with a current generation set-up.

Anyone who picks up the Pro will only get their hands on the headset itself, so you'll need to already have a pair of controllers and base stations lying around.

The revamped headset will begin shipping on April 5, and will also come with a free six-month trial for the Viveport game subscription service.

If the Pro doesn't take your fancy, HTC has also today cut the price of its standard HTC Vive kit by $100, meaning the standard package -- which does include a pair of controllers and two base stations along with the headset -- is now available for $499.

"Our goal has always been to offer the most premium VR platform available and to drive adoption for VR," said Vive U.S. general manager, Daniel O'Brien, speaking about the pricing changes. "By lowering the price of the current Vive, we are making VR more accessible while expanding the potential market for developers."