March 19, 2018
Epic gifts over $12M worth of Paragon assets to Unreal Engine devs

March 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Epic is giving Unreal Engine 4 devs access to over $12 million worth of assets from its soon-to-be shuttered online shooter, Paragon

The free-to-play offering launched back in 2016, but struggled to find its feet in a market dominated by titles like League of Legends and Dota 2

Epic eventually decided to shut down the game, claiming it couldn't find a "clear path" to sustainability, and promised to refund players for every purchase they've made since launch. 

Every cloud has a silver lining, however, and as Paragon prepares to wind down for good on April 26, Epic has given the game a new lease on life by releasing its assets into the wild. 

That includes 20 "triple-A quality" characters, with their respective skins, animations, VFX and dialogue, and over 1500 environment components. 

All of that content is now available for free over on the Unreal Engine Marketplace, and Epic has given developers free rein to use any and all of them in their own Unreal Engine 4 projects. 

"For those interested in importing Paragon characters into their projects, we recommend starting with Shinbi, who comes with an animation blueprint," wrote Epic, offering some pointers on where best to start.

"This can be used as a framework for animating the other characters in the Paragon packs. We're also shipping a sample map that is handy for testing and can be used as a baseline for creating more customized environments."

Epic plans to release additional Paragon assets in the future, and has said more will be landing in spring and summer. You can find out more about the asset release by checking out the Unreal Engine blog.

