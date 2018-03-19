Klang nets $5M to support the development of its AI-driven MMO, Seed

Berlin-based studio Klang has secured $5 million in funding to continue the development of its AI-driven massively multiplayer online (MMO) offering, Seed.

The funding round was led by Makers Fund, with additional investment coming from Firstminute Capital, Neoteny, Mosaic Ventures, and Novator.

The new investors join existing backers from Greylock Partners, Unity, Riot Games, and London Venture Partners.

Klang intends to use the cash to scale up its development team, which already has plenty of experience working on MMOs like EVE Online and Dust 514.

Pitched as a "genre-breaking" title, Seed is a simulation MMO where players interact through collaboration and conflict to create a sustainable off-world colony.

The prototype title utilizes Improbable's SpatialOS cloud-computing tech to facilitate a persistent, continuously running simulation, with all in-game logic running and living on the SpatialOS server.