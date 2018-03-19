Unreal Engine 4 adds Magic Leap One support

Unreal Engine 4 developers can now create for Magic Leap’s Magic Leap One mixed reality headset thanks to the recent addition of Lumin SDK support.

The move is part of an ongoing partnership between Unreal Engine owner Epic Games and Magic Leap and aims to warm developers up to the upcoming MR headset ahead of its release later this year.

The update gives developers the ability to create projects for the Magic Leap One that include head, eye, gesture, and hand tracking, as well as room scanning and meshing, spatialized audio, microphone input, 6DoF hand controller tracking, Vulkan and OpenGL support, and use of Unreal Engine 4’s forward rendering paths for both desktop and mobile.

Developers are able to sign up for Magic Leap’s creator portal and gain access to the Lumin SDK and additional information about the mixed reality platform itself. Meanwhile, Epic Games has introduced documentation and other resources to get Unreal-favoring developers started with Magic Leap One development.

Those resources include Unreal Engine 4 documentation, a sample project to introduces devs to the Magic Leap One’s quirks, and a custom Unreal Editor for working with the Lumin SDK.

Developers can find out more about creating for the Magic Leap One through the platform’s creator portal or can jump right the thick of it by picking up the custom toolset from the Unreal Engine tab of the Epic Games launcher. Meanwhile, full Unreal Engine 4 support for Magic Leap One is due out this summer in the engine’s 4.20 release.