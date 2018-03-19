Facebook releases engagement-focused Games SDK

Facebook has released a beta of its new Games SDK that aims to let developers build Facebook-based sharing functionality into projects with the goal of boosting community engagement.

Using the kit, developers can build Facebook live streaming support directly into their PC games that allow players to stream gameplay right to Facebook Live without needing to pick up any additional hardware or software. Built-in live streaming support is PC only for the time being, but Facebook says it has plans to roll out a similar API on mobile in the future.

Later on, Facebook plans to add additional sharing tools to the SDK such as video recording and a clip-making feature that allows players to share gameplay highlights directly to their Facebook groups, pages, and profiles from within the game.

The company’s big live streaming push also allows developers to reward players who tune in to a Facebook live stream with in-game rewards, a feature that is set to officially debut during an upcoming event for Hi-Rez Studios’ Paladins later this month.

Projects that make use of the Games SDK will also have the ability to let players use their Facebook logins with games and connect those players to others with a Facebook-based friend finder feature.

Interested developers can sign up for Games SDK access on Facebook’s developer portal or flip through its documentation to learn more about what the Games SDK has to offer.