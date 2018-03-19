The Witness team announces a grant for underrepresented devs

The team behind The Witness has put out a call for submissions encouraging independent game designers from traditionally underrepresented groups to work on grid-based puzzle games.

This is a great opportunity for indie developers from underrepresented groups to apply for the grant, where 3-6 individuals will be awarded between $3,000- $20,000 to use to complete their game.

The grant is intended for developers interested in creating puzzle games that take place on a discrete grid where the interesting gameplay comes from unique rules governing the behavior of the objects.

Some examples provided on the website include Stephen's Sausage Roll and Aunt Flora's Mansion.

While new work is preferred, developers interested in porting previous projects will be considered if they can make a good case for it. The deadline for submissions is April 23.

For more information about eligibility and the application process, be sure to check out the post on The Witness' website here.