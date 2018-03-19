Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
The Witness team announces a grant for underrepresented devs

March 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
The team behind The Witness has put out a call for submissions encouraging independent game designers from traditionally underrepresented groups to work on grid-based puzzle games.

This is a great opportunity for indie developers from underrepresented groups to apply for the grant, where 3-6 individuals will be awarded between $3,000- $20,000 to use to complete their game. 

The grant is intended for developers interested in creating puzzle games that take place on a discrete grid where the interesting gameplay comes from unique rules governing the behavior of the objects.

Some examples provided on the website include Stephen's Sausage Roll and Aunt Flora's Mansion.

While new work is preferred, developers interested in porting previous projects will be considered if they can make a good case for it. The deadline for submissions is April 23

For more information about eligibility and the application process, be sure to check out the post on The Witness' website here

