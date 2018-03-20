SimCity creator Will Wright's new game will harvest your memories

Veteran game designer Will Wright, creator of titles like The Sims and SimCity, is working on a new mobile title called Proxi.

His last game, Spore, launched in 2008, and was an ambitious universe simulation that allowed players to chart the evolution of their own unique species, helping them conquer their homeworld and eventually the stars.

Proxi, which is being developed with the help of game studio Gallium Artists, seems to be equally ambitious, and is being pitched as "a game of self-discovery."

It's hard to discern exactly what that means at this stage, although some brief shots shown during the Unity keynote unveiling at GDC suggest the game will feature vignettes constructed from the memories and experiences of players.

"This is a game where we actually uncover the hidden you, your subconscious, your inner-Id, and bring it to the surface and bring it to life so you can interact with it, you can play with it, you can learn from it, and it can learn from you," explained Wright.

"We do this primarily by pulling out memories from your past, those unique things that happened in your life that make you who you are."

Proxi is being developed in collaboration with Unity, and Wright has teamed up with the engine maker in the hopes of finding an artist to join his dev team.