Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus introduces hardware reports so devs can make 'data-driven decisions'

Oculus introduces hardware reports so devs can make 'data-driven decisions'

March 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Oculus wants to give its developers the ability to make data-driven decisions by granting them access to PC and mobile hardware reports for the Oculus Rift and Gear VR. 

In short, that means Oculus devs will no longer have to rely on third-party applications and data providers to find out how their apps are faring on various platforms. 

Both hardware reports will provide aggregated and anonymized statistics on active, Oculus platform-level usage, and will be updated daily to offer a rolling 28-day platform snapshot. 

The Rift report (shown below) will feature CPU, GPU, and OS breakdowns, while the Gear VR report will spotlight the distribution of phone model types, chipset, and OS. 

In addition to those hardware and software stats, Oculus will also provide a heatmap that highlights the play area space that people use with their Rift, along with the inputs that Gear VR users have access to. 

"In showcasing metrics for platform distribution of system hardware and software types, we hope that you will better understand which system hardware and software types are important for your app to target and test against," said the company. 

Reports can be found in the Developer Center under the 'discover' tab, and can be accessed without a developer ID. You can learn more over on the Oculus blog.

 

Related Jobs

Starfall Education Foundation
Starfall Education Foundation — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.20.18]
Senior Game Designer for Educational Games
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.20.18]
Senior Mission Designer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.19.18]
3D Environment Artist
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.19.18]
Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Designing more social multiplayer games via the Trust Spectrum
SimCity creator Will Wright's new game will harvest your memories
Unity getting new rendering, machine learning, and performance tools
How devs deal with making enemies that feel 'okay' to kill


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image