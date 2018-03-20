Lockwood Publishing opens Lithuania studio to support Avakin Life development

Newsbrief: Less than one week after opening its third studio in the UK, Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing has opened a studio in Lithuania, its first international studio.

It’s a notable move (especially given last week’s expansion into Newcastle) that the developer is using to bolster its flagship game Avakin Life.

The new office in Vilnius, Lithuania aspires to hire a dozen developers in the coming years and will support the mobile game by providing additional backend server development as the dev look to scale Avakin Life beyond a mobile game to more of a platform.

Lockwood Publishing first released Avakin Life in 2013 as an avatar-based social game for iOS and Android. In the years since, the game has surpassed 3.5 million monthly active users and become Lockwood’s primary focus, inspiring it to open this latest studio for backend development and a Newcastle office to focus on advancing its avatar system.