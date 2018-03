Newsbrief: CD Projekt Red has acquired the Polish indie studio Strange New Things and tasked the new acquisition with assisting in the development of CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077.

Now known as CD Projekt Red Wrocław, Strange New Things was founded last year by former Techland COO Pawel Zawodny and, at the time, employed former Techland, IO Interactive, and CD Projekt Red developers.

Now a CD Projekt Red subsidiary, the studio will continue to operate under Zawodny’s leadership.