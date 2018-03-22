Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 22, 2018
March 22, 2018
March 22, 2018
Ubisoft opens two new studios in India and Ukraine

March 22, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
The Game Developers Conference is in full swing this week, and Ubisoft has taken the opportunity to formally announce the opening of two new studios: one in India's largest city, Mumbai, and the other in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

This strengthens the company's capabilities in both regions,  but more importantly it potentially opens up new career opportunities for local game makers and game dev students.

Over the next two years the company is looking to hire as many as 100 folks to work at Ubisoft Mumbai, which will open in June and work alongside the roughly 750 staffers at Ubisoft's studio in Pure. The two studios are also involved in partnerships with local schools like the Intuit Lab and the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai.

"“I’m very excited to see our presence growing in the country,” stated Jean-Philippe Pieuchot, managing director for both Indian studios, in a press release. “Our ambition is to contribute towards the development of the Indian video game ecosystem by partnering closely with top schools and institutions.”

In a similar fashion, the new Odesa team (Ubisoft says the studio is already operating, but it's looking for roughly another 60 staffers) will work closely with Ubisoft's Kiev studio (and many others) on Ghost Recon games. 

