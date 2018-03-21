Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Arma III developer raises over $170K for International Committee of the Red Cross

Arma III developer raises over $170K for International Committee of the Red Cross

March 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Arma III developer Bohemia Interactive has donated $176,667 to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). 

The studio gave the humanitarian organization half of the revenue from its Arma III Laws of War add-on, which explores a different side of war by focusing on non-combat scenarios and teaching the importance of international humanitarian law (IHL). 

The IHL includes the Geneva and Hague Conventions, which forbids willful killing, torture, or inhuman treatment, and was put together to protect those involved or affected by armed conflicts. 

It's a topic that's rarely spotlighted in video games, with the most popular action titles usually prioritizing Hollywood spectacle above all else, but Bohemia says it's been blown away by the level of support shown by the Arma III community. 

"We knew this DLC's theme might seem a bit unusual, but we also felt that it has a rightful place in a game like Arma 3. At the same time, our community normally expects more traditional content you'd see in a military game, such as new weapons, tanks, and helicopters," said studio CEO, Marek Spanel. 

"That has made it even more amazing to see the immense level of player support for the Laws of War DLC, which really shows again how both games and the gaming audience have matured. If you also consider that some of our players are in the military or might pursue a military career in the future, then we're glad this DLC has been able to increase awareness for this important topic."

You can find out more about the DLC, including how the Bohemia team put it together, by clicking here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.21.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.20.18]
Texture Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.20.18]
UI Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.20.18]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Translating the 2D hardbody towers of Mount Your Friends into 3D
Blog: Designing more social multiplayer games via the Trust Spectrum
Vivendi sells entire stock of Ubisoft shares, Tencent among buyers
SimCity creator Will Wright's new game will harvest your memories


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image