Arma III developer raises over $170K for International Committee of the Red Cross

Arma III developer Bohemia Interactive has donated $176,667 to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The studio gave the humanitarian organization half of the revenue from its Arma III Laws of War add-on, which explores a different side of war by focusing on non-combat scenarios and teaching the importance of international humanitarian law (IHL).

The IHL includes the Geneva and Hague Conventions, which forbids willful killing, torture, or inhuman treatment, and was put together to protect those involved or affected by armed conflicts.

It's a topic that's rarely spotlighted in video games, with the most popular action titles usually prioritizing Hollywood spectacle above all else, but Bohemia says it's been blown away by the level of support shown by the Arma III community.

"We knew this DLC's theme might seem a bit unusual, but we also felt that it has a rightful place in a game like Arma 3. At the same time, our community normally expects more traditional content you'd see in a military game, such as new weapons, tanks, and helicopters," said studio CEO, Marek Spanel.

"That has made it even more amazing to see the immense level of player support for the Laws of War DLC, which really shows again how both games and the gaming audience have matured. If you also consider that some of our players are in the military or might pursue a military career in the future, then we're glad this DLC has been able to increase awareness for this important topic."

