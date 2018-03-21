Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 21, 2018
Nintendo working to improve discoverability of Switch titles on eShop

Nintendo working to improve discoverability of Switch titles on eShop

March 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Nintendo is aware of the discoverability and visibility issues facing Switch games on the eShop, and is actively working on solutions. 

Speaking during a GDC 2018 press briefing, the company's senior manager for publisher and developer relations, Damon Baker, said it's focused on making the Nintendo eShop more accommodating for developers and consumers on Switch.

As reported by Eurogamer, he explained the company is constantly listening to feedback, and will be looking to improve the eShop experience over the coming year. 

"We've heard the feedback from yourselves, from fans, loud and clear, about the limitations of the Nintendo eShop" commented Baker.

"I can assure you steps are being taken over the course of the year to improve the functionality in terms of discoverability and visibility, to highlight all of that great content."

Baker didn't go into many specifics, although he did reveal Nintendo would also be working to improve its "off device" promotion efforts by putting social media platforms and expos, as well as its own website, to better use. 

During the briefing, Nintendo also offered some insight into how its digital marketplace is growing, revealing that over the past year, digital third-party sales have exceed physical retail sales in North America for the first time ever. 

Baker explained that means Nintendo's own digital-retail sales revenue split, which is now around 50-60 percent digital, is very similar to other big publishers like EA, Activision, and Ubisoft.

