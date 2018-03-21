Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 21, 2018
HTC to launch standalone Vive Focus headset outside of China

HTC to launch standalone Vive Focus headset outside of China

March 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 21, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, GDC

HTC is bringing its standalone Vive Focus virtual reality headset to the global market later this year, the company announced at GDC 2018.

The headset had previously only been made available in China, but HTC now wants to put it in the hands of developers and consumers around the world. 

Built on the Vive Wave open development platform, the Vive Focus is a standalone headset in that it doesn't rely on a tethered PC connection or external sensors. 

It features a 110-degree field of view, inside-out 6DOF (six degrees of freedom) tracking, and internal 9-axis and proximity sensors. 

The ultra-mobile headset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and packs high-resolution 2880 x 1600 screen. 

Although there's no exact word on when the headset will launch worldwide, Vive Focus developer kits are being made available to registered devs in most countries starting today. 

You can head on over to the Vive developer portal to find out more and register your interest.

