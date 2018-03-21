Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 21, 2018
Fortnite tops $1.5M in revenue during first week on mobile

March 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The mobile version of Epic’s battle royale Fortnite mode has grossed an estimated $1.5 million in revenue through in-app purchases in roughly one week on the app store, despite currently being an invite-only title. 

That data comes from the mobile analyst firm Sensor Tower who notes in a recent blog post that Fortnite has already significantly outpaced other mobile battle royale games in terms of in-app purchases. 

Of that early $1.5 million, Sensor Tower says that roughly $1 million was earned within the first 72 hours of in-app-purchases being available.

Though the very recently released mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds wasn’t included in the running, Fortnite has already significantly surpassed the revenue similar games like Knives Out and Rules of Survival saw in their first four days. Even with purely cosmetic in-app-purchases, the game is closer to competing with the likes of Pokémon Go and Clash Royale, which saw $4.9 million and $4.6 million respectively within their first four days on iOS.

