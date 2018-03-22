Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dead by Daylight developer to acquire publishing rights from Starbreeze

Dead by Daylight developer to acquire publishing rights from Starbreeze

March 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has agreed to purchase the publishing rights to the title from Starbreeze. 

Behaviour will shell out $16 million to acquire the rights to the popular survival horror title, which has sold over 3 million copies and pulled in net sales of over $41 million since launching in June 2016. 

Starbreeze will receive an initial payment of $4 million, with the remaining $12 million to be paid in stages as royalties. The Swedish publisher will retain control over the game's payment streams until the transaction is completed. 

Although Behaviour created Dead by Daylight, Starbreeze helped development along by investing around $2 million in the title. 

As part of the original publishing deal, both companies agreed to split net revenues 50/50 after development and marketing costs. 

Once the rights have been fully acquired by Behaviour, Starbreeze will no longer have any connection to the game -- though it will require compensation if the title launches in China before 2020. 

"We are concluding the partnership with Behaviour in a favorable manner, and Dead by Daylight has become an even better deal for Starbreeze," said Starbreeze CEO, Bo Andersson Klint. 

"In addition to securing and accelerating our revenues from the game, we will incur no costs related to further development and marketing. Through this deal, we expect the profits from the game to exceed our projection for the remaining lifespan for the title."

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.22.18]
Product Manager
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.21.18]
Product Owner
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[03.21.18]
System Designer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.21.18]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The making of Dark Castle: An excerpt from The Secret History of Mac Gaming
Translating the 2D hardbody towers of Mount Your Friends into 3D
GDC 2018 is this week! Follow along on Gamasutra's official event page
As Fortnite rises, Epic champions community & cross-platform tech


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image