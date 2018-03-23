Google Play partners with Girls Make Games for design competition

Google Play has launched a game design competition to empower teens and young game makers and help foster diversity.

The contest is part of the company's Change the Game initiative, which is attempting to address the gender imbalance in the games industry by inspiring women as players and creators.

The design challenge was organized in partnership with the ESA and Girls Make Games, and will grant the winner a $10,000 college scholarship along with another $15,000 for their school or community center's technology program.

Meanwhile, the top five finalists will nab an all-expenses paid trip to L.A. to attend E3 and showcase their game. They'll also get the chance to to on a VIP tour of Google Los Angeles with female industry leaders, and get a scholarship to attend the Girls Make Games Summer Camp.

Entrants must be aged between 13 - 18, and will need the help of a parent or legal guardian to enter the contest. The deadline for entries is May 16, at 5pm PST.

You can find out more about the competition over on the Google blog.