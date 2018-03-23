EA has taught an AI how to play Battlefield 1 multiplayer

EA's game tech research division SEED (Search for Extraordinary Experiences Division) has created a self-learning AI agent that's taught itself how to play Battlefield 1 multiplayer.

The publisher uploaded a video showing the artificial intelligence in action, and it's interesting to watch the AI go to war across one of the game's sprawling maps.

EA tweaked the shooter slightly for the experiment, adding supply boxes containing ammo and health to help the AI agents figure out how to best adapt their behavior based on important variables.

"All of the agents you see are controlled by a single neural network that's been trained to play the game from scratch through trial and error," explained the company. "Everything the agents do is the result of previous gameplay experience. We only give them encouragement for playing the objective."

While some of the gameplay is fairly impressive, the network also has the tendency to employ bizarre tactics, and can be seen orchestrating what appear to be bizarre dance numbers.

You can see the AI in action for yourself by checking out the video above.