March 23, 2018
Crytek partners with PlayFusion to bring mixed reality tools to CryEngine

March 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Crytek has partnered with mixed reality outfit PlayFusion to bring new features to its CryEngine game dev platform. 

Founded by a group of UK games industry veterans, PlayFusion has developed a variety of artificial intelligence and robotics technologies that can be used to create mixed reality experiences. 

Its portfolio includes projects like Lightseekers, a mobile and tablet role-playing game that makes use of augmented reality trading cards and connectable smart action figures. 

The deal will see PlayFusion license its in-house dev platform, dubbed the 'Enhanced Reality Engine,' to Crytek, allowing CryEngine developers to make use of the tech. 

The pair didn't get more specific than that, but developers can expect more details on individual features on tools in the coming months.

 

