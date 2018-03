The second of our GDC x One Life Left shows is here, presented by Gamasutra!

Broadcast last week during GDC 2018, One Life Left's Ste Curran and Ann Scantlebury and Gamasutra editor-in-chief Kris Graft are joined by friends old and new to chat about what's going on at this year's show. We talk about space, representation, storytelling and war over 90 minutes of scintillating chat.

Today we were joined by:

Jennifer Hazel, Checkpoint

Osama Dorias, Dawson College

Laura Bularca, Jovian Industries

Emily Short, Spirit AI

Will Porter, Project Zomboid

Mare Sheppard, Metanet

Raigan Burns, Metanet

Andrew Barron, Bohemia Interactive

Jennifer Scheurle, Opaque space

