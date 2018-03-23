Creative Director on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Dean Evans leaves Ubisoft

Dean Evans, best known as the creative director on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, has departed Ubisoft after 12 years at the company during which he contributed to the Far Cry and Assassin's Creed games.

Evans had been working on a project that was shelved by Ubisoft, who then offered him a position to join the editorial leadership group in Paris (headed by chief creative officer Serge Hascoet), but he declined.

As reported by Game Informer, Evans left Ubisoft on good terms, citing the desire to move back to the United Kingdom and take time off to travel instead of moving on to other opportunities right away.

“I’ve been in the business now for over 20 years, nearly 12 of those have been at Ubisoft,” Evans told Game Informer. “I’ve never really taken much of a break.”