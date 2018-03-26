Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Game design pioneer Bernard 'Bernie' DeKoven

Obituary: Game design pioneer Bernard 'Bernie' DeKoven

March 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design

Veteran game designer, teacher, and theorist Bernard "Bernie" DeKoven has passed away after struggling with an illness. He was aged 76. 

The news was confirmed on social media by friends and colleagues, including fellow designer Richard Lemarchand who said DeKoven was "an inspiration to all who knew him."

DeKoven had been working in games since the early '70s, when he created an institution called The Games Preserve to explore and teach others about the relationship between games and play. 

It was one of the first institutions to acknowledge the value of game studies, and was attended by everyone from prison officials and therapists to teachers and members of the clergy. 

Dekoven was also a keen author, and further established himself as a leading voice in play theory with the launch of his 1978 book, The Well-Played Game, which has become a standard text in game study courses around the world.

He put many of those ideas into practice when designing physical toys and computer games for companies including Mattel, CBS Software, Children's Television Workshop, the Ideal Toy Company, and LEGO. 

His many contributions to the games industry earned him the affectionate nickname "Shaman of Play," and he was viewed by many as one of the most progressive minds in the world of game design.

"The impact of Bernie's life is all around us in games culture today. His work with the New Games movement, creating games to unite people, facilitate collaboration, and open up new emotional and intellectual landscapes of play, paved the way for much of what is most exciting in game today," wrote Lemarchand. 

"From art games and activity games to interactive theater and games education, he had a direct and very profound impact on the curriculum and teaching in our program. He made the first digital art game.

"We love you and will always remember you, Bernie. We'll let ourselves be sad for now -- you believed in feeling authentically and deeply -- but we'll always keep playing a better world into being, in your memory."

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.23.18]
Systems Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.23.18]
Senior Character Artist
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[03.23.18]
Senior Systems Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[03.21.18]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Monster Hunter: World's director breathed new life into the game's old bones
Obituary: Game design pioneer Bernard 'Bernie' DeKoven
One Life Left x GDC podcast: Representations, storytelling, and war
25 years on, devs reflect on the influence and impact of Star Fox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image