March 26, 2018
March 26, 2018
March 26, 2018
Report: Worms creator Team 17 could go public in $280M deal

March 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
British studio Team 17 is planning to go public on the London Stock Exchange in a move that could see the company valued at £200 million ($284 million). 

While best known as the creator of the Worms franchise, Team 17 has also made inroads into the publishing business, and its portfolio now includes popular titles like Overcooked, The Escapists, and Yooka-Laylee.

As reported by The Times, the studio has brought in Stockbrokers from Berenberg and GCA Altium to work on the IPO (initial public offering), which could be announced "within days." 

The paper notes that a sale would lead to a "sizable windfall" for company founder Debbie Bestwick, who established the firm almost two decades ago in 1990.

