Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Former Visceral dev Walter Huang

Obituary: Former Visceral dev Walter Huang

March 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious

Walter Huang, a longtime software engineer at EA’s Visceral Games, has passed away.

Huang spent nearly 13 years at Electronic Arts as both a software engineer and senior software engineer, with roughly 9 of those years spent at Dead Space developer Visceral Games.

During his time at the studio, Huang played a part in the development of The Godfather, the Dead Space trilogy, Dante’s Inferno, Battlefield: Hardline and more. Following Visceral’s closure in late 2017, Huang joined up with Apple as a system and development tools engineer.

“Walter Huang, one of the best people I have ever worked with, has passed away,” shared fellow ex-Visceral developer Scott Warner on Twitter. “Walter was critical in the success of Visceral and will be missed deeply. “

In his memory, friends and past co-workers have set up a GoFundMe page to share memories and help raise money to support his family.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[03.26.18]
Cinematic Designer
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[03.26.18]
BotSmashers - Gameplay Programmer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[03.25.18]
Outsourcing Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.24.18]
UI Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Monster Hunter: World's director breathed new life into the game's old bones
Obituary: Game design pioneer Bernard 'Bernie' DeKoven
One Life Left x GDC podcast: Representation, storytelling, and war
25 years on, devs reflect on the influence and impact of Star Fox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image