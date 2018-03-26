Obituary: Former Visceral dev Walter Huang

Walter Huang, a longtime software engineer at EA’s Visceral Games, has passed away.

Huang spent nearly 13 years at Electronic Arts as both a software engineer and senior software engineer, with roughly 9 of those years spent at Dead Space developer Visceral Games.

During his time at the studio, Huang played a part in the development of The Godfather, the Dead Space trilogy, Dante’s Inferno, Battlefield: Hardline and more. Following Visceral’s closure in late 2017, Huang joined up with Apple as a system and development tools engineer.

“Walter Huang, one of the best people I have ever worked with, has passed away,” shared fellow ex-Visceral developer Scott Warner on Twitter. “Walter was critical in the success of Visceral and will be missed deeply. “

In his memory, friends and past co-workers have set up a GoFundMe page to share memories and help raise money to support his family.