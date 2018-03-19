Get a job: Join the Demiurge Studios team as a Principal UI Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

In the dark ages of game development, UI was an afterthought ...

Hey, how many bullets are left in my clip? Where do I turn down the volume? I need to combine some reagents - those three, right? Is it my turn to move? Is that the enemy’s health? Where’s her mana? How close am I to hitting my level cap? Is my guild talking to me? Is that my level or my rarity? Is that currency in a stack of ten or a hundred?

... Now we know better. Demiurge Studios needs a UI artist who understands interaction design subtleties while delivering visually stunning, deceptively simple interfaces. And while you’re at it, figure out that bullets-in-the-clip problem too.

Primary Responsibilities

Create visual benchmarks and targets to define a game’s UI aesthetic

Design, create, and implement User Interface screens and elements that work across various mobile platforms

Collaborate with Art Director and team members to deliver high-quality visuals with a keen eye for consistency across screens and elements

Communicate complex information in simple, digestible ways

Set a high visual bar that is achievable on mobile devices and obtain team buy-in

Keep up to date on competitive titles, visual trends, and technology

Present work, gracefully absorb feedback, and elevate the UI produced at Demiurge

Partner with Producers and Engineers to ensure final product realizes design intent

Requirements

7+ years experience in games with multiple shipped titles covering full production cycle

Experience collaborating across disciplines to identify, define, and solve visual design problems

Excellent visual skills: sketching, wireframes, storyboarding, composition, iconography, visual targets, motion graphics

Strong art foundation: value structure, composition, visual hierarchy, color theory, animation principles

Portfolio showcasing ability to deliver high-quality UIs and iconography in a variety of styles and genres

Experience designing screen flows for at least one shipped game

Expert level proficiency in core Creative Suite programs (Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash/Animate)

Experience with 1 or more UX prototyping tools

Ability to work well in a small team environment

Willingness to learn new tools and techniques

Must have a passion for games!

