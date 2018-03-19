Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs raise funds for fellow game dev Dave Mark following car accident

Devs raise funds for fellow game dev Dave Mark following car accident

March 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Serious

Game developers are raising funds to help AI developer Dave Mark and his family following an accident in which he was struck by a car while crossing the street in San Francisco late last week.

In the days since his March 23 accident, the GoFundMe campaign has raised just over $22,000 for his medical costs, rehabilitation, and family travel expenses through the aid of nearly 300 game developers and supporters.

Mark was struck by a car as a pedestrian while crossing the street on Friday night following GDC, has since been in the ICU and undergone surgery at the start of what friends and family describe as a lengthy recovery process.

Many developers, especially those that have worked with AI, will recognize Mark’s design and advocacy work throughout the years. In addition to his work on games like Guild Wars 2, Hero’s Song and EverQuest Next, Mark has written and contributed to a number of books on game programming and AI. He is also a longtime advisor for the Game Developers Conference AI Summit and president and founder of the studio Intrinsic Algorithm.

Developers looking to help support his recovery can find more information on the GoFundMe campaign page

Related Jobs

Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.23.18]
Principal UI Artist
Pocket Gems
Pocket Gems — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.20.18]
Senior 3D Character Artist
Jam City
Jam City — Culver City, California, United States
[03.16.18]
Game Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.08.18]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Monster Hunter: World's director breathed new life into the game's old bones
Obituary: Game design pioneer Bernard 'Bernie' DeKoven
One Life Left x GDC podcast: Representation, storytelling, and war
25 years on, devs reflect on the influence and impact of Star Fox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image