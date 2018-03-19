Devs raise funds for fellow game dev Dave Mark following car accident

Game developers are raising funds to help AI developer Dave Mark and his family following an accident in which he was struck by a car while crossing the street in San Francisco late last week.

In the days since his March 23 accident, the GoFundMe campaign has raised just over $22,000 for his medical costs, rehabilitation, and family travel expenses through the aid of nearly 300 game developers and supporters.

Mark was struck by a car as a pedestrian while crossing the street on Friday night following GDC, has since been in the ICU and undergone surgery at the start of what friends and family describe as a lengthy recovery process.

Many developers, especially those that have worked with AI, will recognize Mark’s design and advocacy work throughout the years. In addition to his work on games like Guild Wars 2, Hero’s Song and EverQuest Next, Mark has written and contributed to a number of books on game programming and AI. He is also a longtime advisor for the Game Developers Conference AI Summit and president and founder of the studio Intrinsic Algorithm.

Developers looking to help support his recovery can find more information on the GoFundMe campaign page.