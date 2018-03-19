Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
100-player Fortnite livestream held on YouTube hit 1M views

March 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
A 100-player Fortnite livestream hosted by Spanish YouTuber Rubén Doblas Gundersen (known as elrubiusOMG) drew in over 1.1 million viewers, beating out the record set by the streamer Ninja on Twitch. 

It's worth noting however, that the record set two weeks ago on Twitch for most-viewed stream was by a single player, whereas Gunderson was joined by 99 other YouTube participants. 

As reported by Polygon, the stream lasted over three hours and held 635,000 concurrent viewers during its peak, beating out Ninja's stream by about 500,000 viewers. 

While Gunderson's stream didn't break any YouTube livestream records, it may have made a mark within the YouTube gaming community. 

According to head of YouTube gaming Ryan Wyatt, Fortnite now holds the record for most videos related to a video game uploaded in a single month.

