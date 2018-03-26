Snapchat acquires cloud-based engine PlayCanvas

Snap Inc., the company behind mobile application Snapchat, has acquired the UK-based technology firm PlayCanvas for an undisclosed fee.

The cloud-based HTML5 game engine was used by studios like King, Disney, and Nickelodeon to create casual messenger and online multiplayer games and was unique for allowing devs to make games in the cloud.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, financial filings to acquire PlayCanvas were put into motion back in May 2017, with Snap Inc. also filing for the PlayCanvas trademark in January.

Although it's currently unclear what Snap Inc. plans to do with the toolset, the company may be looking to use the tech for future AR features or for integrating games into Snapchat.