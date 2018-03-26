Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Snapchat acquires cloud-based engine PlayCanvas

Snapchat acquires cloud-based engine PlayCanvas

March 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 26, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Snap Inc., the company behind mobile application Snapchat, has acquired the UK-based technology firm PlayCanvas for an undisclosed fee. 

The cloud-based HTML5 game engine was used by studios like King, Disney, and Nickelodeon to create casual messenger and online multiplayer games and was unique for allowing devs to make games in the cloud. 

As reported by Pocket Gamer, financial filings to acquire PlayCanvas were put into motion back in May 2017, with Snap Inc. also filing for the PlayCanvas trademark in January.

Although it's currently unclear what Snap Inc. plans to do with the toolset, the company may be looking to use the tech for future AR features or for integrating games into Snapchat. 

 

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.26.18]
Sr. Analyst, Digital Analytics and Monetization
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.26.18]
Engine Programmer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.26.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Big Fish Games
Big Fish Games — Oakland, California, United States
[03.26.18]
Director of Live Operations


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Monster Hunter: World's director breathed new life into the game's old bones
Obituary: Game design pioneer Bernard 'Bernie' DeKoven
One Life Left x GDC podcast: Representation, storytelling, and war
25 years on, devs reflect on the influence and impact of Star Fox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image