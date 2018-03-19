Video: How Watch Dogs 2 created a reactive crowd of NPCs

In Watch Dogs 2, it's important to be able to witness and interact with the life-like AI characters in-game who react to situations placed upon them by the player-character after being hacked.

The responsive crowd is what makes messing with technology so enjoyable, and so how is that achieved?

In this 2017 GDC talk, Ubisoft's Roxanne Blouin-Payer shows how the team approached emergent AI in order to populate Watch Dogs 2 with captivating, reactive characters who would create unique and unscripted memorable anecdotes.

AI programmers interested in learning how Watch Dog 2's crowd AI was implemented can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

