March 26, 2018
Video: How Watch Dogs 2 created a reactive crowd of NPCs

March 26, 2018 | By Staff
March 26, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Video

In Watch Dogs 2, it's important to be able to witness and interact with the life-like AI characters in-game who react to situations placed upon them by the player-character after being hacked.

The responsive crowd is what makes messing with technology so enjoyable, and so how is that achieved? 

In this 2017 GDC talk, Ubisoft's Roxanne Blouin-Payer shows how the team approached emergent AI in order to populate Watch Dogs 2 with captivating, reactive characters who would create unique and unscripted memorable anecdotes.

AI programmers interested in learning how Watch Dog 2's crowd AI was implemented can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

