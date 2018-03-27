Microsoft tweaks Code of Conduct for Xbox and other platforms

Microsoft is updating the Code of Conduct section of its Terms of Service to list varying types of "offensive activity" as bannable offenses on its wide array of online platforms including Xbox and Skype.

It is worth noting here that, outside of the rather vague TOS update itself, Microsoft has not explicitly explained how or even if this change in policy will affect actual enforcement or practices, but the rewording should still be of note as many other companies alter their own policies to try and curtail harassment and toxicity.

Specifically, Microsoft says it has “clarified” its terms to note that offensive language is prohibited, and that publicly displaying or using its services “to share inappropriate content or material (involving, for example, nudity, bestiality, pornography, offensive language, graphic violence, or criminal activity)” could lead to suspensions or bans on Xbox Live and other platforms.

Additionally, one section notes that “Microsoft reserves the right to review Your Content in order to resolve the issue” when investigating alleged violations of the terms.

The language is notably ambiguous and doesn’t offer specific definitions of what constitutes inappropriate content, especially given how this change would relate to things like public chat and communications in Xbox Live games or sharing clips from graphically violent games on the platform.

The new agreement is set to go into effect on May 1. Both a summary of the coming changes and the new Terms of Service itself can be found on Microsoft’s website.