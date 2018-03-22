Get a job: Slime Rancher dev Monomi Park is hiring a Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is seeking a talented Producer to join our team!

This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.

We’re looking for a Producer to join development of our hit game, Slime Rancher, as well as the exciting games we cook up in the future. Candidates should be well-versed in scheduling, task management, interdisciplinary communication and have an unquenchable, burning desire to make and play games!

Candidates should have the following qualities:

An understanding and empathy for the human side of game development.

The ability to empower team members to create their best work in a timely fashion.

At least one shipped title, preferably from pre-production to ship.

Strong communication skills and ability to work with onsite and remote team members through all phases of the development cycle.

Strong understanding of and ability to advocate for both the player experience and development goals.

Experience with task tracking or production software.

Bonus qualities that give you an edge:

A deep understanding of and love for Slime Rancher.

Experience working on a live or online game.

Art, design, or programming experience, especially in a professional setting.

The position will be expected to perform the following at Monomi Park:

Play our awesome games and understand them intimately!

Own the day-to-day development schedule for Slime Rancher.

Collaborate with team members to define any content or feature requirements.

Prioritize tasks and manage dependencies to ensure timely deliverables.

Work closely with community-focused team members to understand key issues raised by the community and make actionable, objective recommendations.

Collaborate with the game director to formulate and execute the vision for ongoing Slime Rancher development.

Monomi Park is a crunch-free studio and this role needs to motivate and support the team to accomplish its goals and adapt to its limitations.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.