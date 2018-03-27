Universal opens 5 properties for use in game dev contest

In partnership with Universal, Unity Technologies announced phase one of the Universal GameDev Challenge today.

The contest gives developers the opportunity to pitch a game using one of five properties from Universal, where the grand prize winner will receive a one year consulting contract with Universal to develop the game.

For phase one, developers must supply a game design document attached with their submission, detailing the basic elements of gameplay design, narrative, and technical goals.

Supplemental content like concept art, 3D models, and story documents can also be included. A video pitch must also be included.

Developers may only use one of the five properties listed in the contest, including: Battlestar Galactica, Voltron The Legendary Defender, Back to the Future, Jaws, and Turok.

Six finalists will be selected by a panel of four judges to attend a mentorship summit in Southern California before moving on to phase two, but details have not been shared yet.

For more information about the contest and a list of all requirements and rules, be sure to check out Unity's post here.