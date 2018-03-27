Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

CIA releases rules and materials for its training board games

CIA releases rules and materials for its training board games

March 27, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
March 27, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, Design

Last week the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency released copies of the rules and materials used to play two of the tabletop games it devised to train operatives: Collection and Kingpin: The Hunt for El-Chapo.

As Ars Technica aptly points out, these documents provide some fascinating insight into how and why the Agency designs games for use as teaching tools.

In Collection, for example, 3-7 players pick characters from a list (weapons analyst, economic analyst, etc.) and gather around a board to try and collaboratively stop crises by generating reports (literally "rolling for reporting") and using those reports effectively.

They were shared last week in response to Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests made last summer by Douglas Palmer, who filed them after the CIA presented a panel at South by Southwest in March about games as training/team-building devices.

Incidentally, a copy of the CIA's prepared presentation for the panel, as well as playtesting notes, is included in the Collection document dump. You can find it, as well as the Kingpin file and updates on the two Palmer FOIA requests still outstanding (one for something called "Collection Deck", the other for a CIA game called "Afghanistan Sustainability: COIN Dynamics") on Palmer's Muckrock page.

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.27.18]
Game Designer (Combat)
Magic Leap
Magic Leap — Plantation , Florida, United States
[03.27.18]
Game Designer
Starfall Education Foundation
Starfall Education Foundation — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.27.18]
Senior Game Designer for Educational Games
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.27.18]
Senior Mission Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'You can deliver empathy': Why Dandara's devs drew inspiration from Brazilian culture
Valve to open source networking tool for devs, Steam not required
Blog: Helping the young ones in your studio grow
Microsoft tweaks Code of Conduct for Xbox and other platforms


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image