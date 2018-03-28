Orcs Must Die! developer Robot Entertainment lays off 30 staff

Orcs Must Die! and Hero Academy developer Robot Entertainment has laid off over 30 members of staff.

The studio had two teams working on different projects over the past 18 months, but has scaled down its operations and will now be focusing on just one title.

The company has pledged to help those affected find new opportunities, and explained it will continue to operate Hero Academy 2 and Orcs Must Die! Unchained as normal while working on an unannounced project.

"Today, the company is making a strategic shift to focus on a single internal game project. Unfortunately, that means we need to resize our team […] and so we've made the very difficult decision to let go of over 30 of our very talented and dedicated developers."

"The coming days will be difficult as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them all."