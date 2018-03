Newsbrief: Sony has cut the price of its PlayStation VR Camera Bundle by $100, meaning would-be virtual reality explorers can now get their hands on the deal for $299.99.

The package includes a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, PlayStation VR Demo Disc 2.0. and the Doom VFR Blu-ray disc.

Sony believes the new price point will help expand the PSVR platform, adding to the over 2 million PlayStation VR sales the company has pulled in to-date.