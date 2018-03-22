Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Bossa Studios, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Bossa Studios, and more are hiring now!

March 28, 2018 | By Staff
March 28, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Design, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Experienced Game DeveloperSquare Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers, and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Network DeveloperBossa Studios

Location: London, England

As part of the programming team, you will be pushing into new places with narrative and systemic gameplay. Bossa Studios is looking for a developer with experience building real-time network systems who thrives in a challenging and creative environment.

Sr. Graphics EngineerTelltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California​

Telltale Games is in search of strong technical leaders to help build and grow the next generation of its toolchains & technology across all major gaming platforms.

Sr. Mission DesignerVolition

Location: Champaign, Illinois​

Volition is searching for a Senior Designer to fill a Mission Designer role. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in level or mission design, scripting and implementation for AAA third-person shooters or action games. Experience with open world games is a plus.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[03.28.18]
Senior Software Engineer &ndash; AI
Pixel Pool
Pixel Pool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[03.28.18]
Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.28.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
Bossa Studios
Bossa Studios — London, England, United Kingdom
[03.28.18]
Network Developer - Multiplayer Physics Game


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Conveying the nuances of disorders like Tourette's through game design
Analysis: A closer look at MidBoss' chaotic, hostile work environment
Orcs Must Die! developer Robot Entertainment lays off 30 staff
GDC celebrates record-breaking attendance and confirms 2019 dates!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image