Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Bossa Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers, and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Location: London, England

As part of the programming team, you will be pushing into new places with narrative and systemic gameplay. Bossa Studios is looking for a developer with experience building real-time network systems who thrives in a challenging and creative environment.

Location: San Rafael, California​

Telltale Games is in search of strong technical leaders to help build and grow the next generation of its toolchains & technology across all major gaming platforms.

Location: Champaign, Illinois​

Volition is searching for a Senior Designer to fill a Mission Designer role. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in level or mission design, scripting and implementation for AAA third-person shooters or action games. Experience with open world games is a plus.