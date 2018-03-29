The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 4M sales in Japan

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 4 million sales in Japan after little over a year on shelves.

As reported by Famitsu (translated by Siliconera), that means the console is keeping pace with the uber-popular Wii, which crossed the 4 million sales mark in Japan in roughly the same amount of time.

Last time we checked the Switch had shifted 3.4 million units in the region, eclipsing the Wii U's Japanese lifetime sales of 3.3 million units.

It has also breezed past the Wii U's lifetime sales total on the global front, with worldwide Switch sales currently standing at 14.86 million, which is over a million more than the Wii U managed in its entire four-year lifespan.

Nintendo believes the Switch can carry that momentum forward, and expects to sell another 20 million consoles during the next financial year.