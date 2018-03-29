Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 29, 2018
March 29, 2018
March 29, 2018
Submissions open for 15th annual Into the Pixel game art exhibit

March 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Art, Business/Marketing

The Academy of Interactive Art and Sciences (AIAS) and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) are accepting submissions for the 15th annual Into the Pixel video game art exhibit. 

Into the Pixel was established to celebrate the talented, hard-working artists who help create and shape the many weird, wonderful, and downright gorgeous virtual worlds the games industry knows and loves. 

The 2018 collection will be premiered at E3 2018, and will be selected by an panel of jurists including Campo Santo lead artist Jane Ng, Blizzard Entertainment senior art manager Seth Spaulding, and curators Glenn Phillips and Nora Dolan.

Submissions may consist of in-game or concept art, including character, environmental/landscape, and any other pieces used during production. 

Each years' collection (which can all be viewed online) covers a huge array of genres and platforms. Previous exhibits have included scenes from triple-A blockbusters like Uncharted 4 and Destiny, to smaller releases like Rime and The Banner Saga 2

As always, the 2018 collection will be auctioned off on eBay to raise money for the AIAS Foundation and ESA Foundation, which are attempting to grow and nurture the games industry though a variety of initiatives and grants. 

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 20. You can find out more about the exhibit, including a full set of submissions criteria, by checking out the Into the Pixel website.

