Eugen Systems devs hit out at management after six weeks on strike

A group of developers from French studio Eugen Systems have hit out at management after failing to make any headway after over a month on strike.

The company saw 21 of its 44 employees walk out in February in protest over unfair treatment, with workers slamming the Wargame and Steel Division creator for failing to compensate devs for overtime, ignoring minimum wage laws, and refusing to acknowledge employee contracts.

Now, six weeks later, those on strike have lambasted management for ignoring their demands and refusing to negotiate.

"After six weeks on strike and an obvious lack of will to change the situation, Eugen Systems's management finally show their true colors and aren't trying to hide the fact they have no intention negotiating anymore," they explained in a post on the Union of Video Game Workers website.

"Our last meeting of Friday, March 23, lasted only a quarter of an hour. And for good reason, confronted with systematic rejection from management, we asked whether they would accept to negotiate anything. Their answer was brief and precise: no."

The group says all of their proposals have been denied by Eugen management, including those that wouldn't incur any additional costs for the company.

For instance, Eugen has refused to spread the docking of wages from days on strike over several months, a standard compromise that would leave those protesting with enough money to live each month.

With management refusing to play ball, the on-strike devs have decided to "harden their methods" by reaching out to the French labor tribunal of justice.

"About fifteen previous and current employees of Eugen Systems have initiated a procedure with the prud'hommes (labor tribunal of justice). However, this only concerns previous litigations and will not help solve the background problems about working conditions and consideration for the work provided," they added.

"These six weeks of strike have not been entirely unsuccessful, however: we were able to consult each other, link up with organizations and people. Our situation is not unique, and many other companies take advantage of their employees’ passion to put in place working conditions that are illegal.

"We invite every person, group and association that see in our struggle a just fight to help us, however the means: mediatically by sharing the articles talking about our situation, financially via the strike fund, morally with your messages of support and by testifying to the legitimacy of this struggle on social networks."

You can find out more about the strike by checking out the full blog post right here.