StarVR files for IPO in Taiwan

Newsbrief: StarVR has completed its application for public issuance in Taiwan, the first step of embarking on an IPO in the country.

If the company’s application is approved, the VR firm could see itself listed on the Taipei Exchange under the Emerging Market board as soon as mid-April with a total value of roughly NT$482.2 million, or $16.5 million USD.

StarVR is a joint venture between Starbreeze and Acer aimed at launching a panoramic VR headset into business and entertainment spaces, though Starbreeze notably handed majority control of the company over to Acer late last year.

"We're excited that StarVR Corporation is on track for our vision to become a listed company on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in the future," said StarVR chairman Bo Andersson Klint in a statement. "VR has great potential in the enterprise and location-based entertainment market, and we've built StarVR specifically for professional use in close collaboration with our clients and industry partners.”