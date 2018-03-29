Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 29, 2018
Premium mobile game Hitman Sniper passes 10M players

March 29, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Square Enix Montreal’s premium mobile game Hitman Sniper has surpassed 10 million lifetime players, reaching the milestone roughly four years after its launch.

The iOS and Android title launched at $4.99 in 2014, though promotions and the like have seen the price reduced to 99 cents or, from time to time, free since release. 

The game itself is of course based on the longrunning Hitman series IO Interactive developed under Square Enix until the two companies went their separate ways via a management buyout in 2017. 

Additionally, Hitman Sniper is the second notable Hitman success from Square Enix Montreal as well; the developer was also responsible for the board game-inspired Hitman Go and the non-Hitman spinoff Lara Croft Go and Deus Ex Go later on.

